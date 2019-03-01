Fire burns at self-storage business

PENN HILLS, Pa. - A fire broke out Friday morning at a self-storage business in Penn Hills.
The fire was reported about 6 a.m. at the Atlas Self Storage on Saltsburg Road.
A fire marshal is investigating.
Further information was not immediately available.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Fire Marshal is now on the scene of a fire at the Atlas Self Storage in Penn Hills. pic.twitter.com/ynGNKW2k7i— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) March 1, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}