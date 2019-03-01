  • Fire burns at self-storage business

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A fire broke out Friday morning at a self-storage business in Penn Hills.

    The fire was reported about 6 a.m. at the Atlas Self Storage on Saltsburg Road.

    A fire marshal is investigating.

    Further information was not immediately available.

