PITTSBURGH - A warehouse that once housed nightclubs in Pittsburgh’s Strip District caught fire Monday morning.
The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at the four-story warehouse, which has been under construction along Smallman Street.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building before firefighters brought the fire under control.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Drivers were asked to avoid Smallman Street, Penn Avenue and Liberty Avenue between 11th and 21st streets. Liberty and Penn avenues have since reopened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Pittsburgh firefighters continue to pour water on hotspots here at this warehouse being renovated along Smallman Street in the strip district @WPXIGordon @WPXI @WPXIScott @WPXITraffic @PghFireFighters @JenniferTomazic pic.twitter.com/wOyBgEDteW— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) September 30, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Police still searching for escaped Ohio inmate who was spotted in Westmoreland County
- Whistleblower who sparked impeachment inquiry seeking federal witness protection
- Multiple police departments respond after crash in McKeesport
- VIDEO: Life after the Tree of Life synagogue attack
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}