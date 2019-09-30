  • Fire burns at warehouse once home to nightclubs in Strip District

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A warehouse that once housed nightclubs in Pittsburgh’s Strip District caught fire Monday morning.

    The fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. at the four-story warehouse, which has been under construction along Smallman Street.

    Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building before firefighters brought the fire under control.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Drivers were asked to avoid Smallman Street, Penn Avenue and Liberty Avenue between 11th and 21st streets. Liberty and Penn avenues have since reopened.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories