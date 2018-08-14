  • Fire burns outside bar where man shot, killed hours earlier

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire outside a Duquesne bar where a man was shot and killed early Monday morning, officials said.

    The fire was reported just after 10:30 p.m. Monday outside 1313 Saloon on Kennedy Avenue.

    Firefighters said the fire, which caused minimal damage near the bar’s front door, appeared to have been set on purpose. A fire marshal is investigating.

    The bar was closed at the time of the fire.

    Nearly 24 hours earlier, 55-year-old Donnell Demery was shot to death after an argument inside the bar.

