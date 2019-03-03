MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - A fire burned Saturday night at a business in Westmoreland County.
Crews battled the fire at C-K Composites, a composite technology company on Bridgeport Street in Mount Pleasant. The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m.
Fire officials told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE the fire, which destroyed an addition to the building, caused about $45,000 in damage.
There were reported explosions at the building, according to 911 dispatchers.
No injuries were reported.
