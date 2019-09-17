ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire burned a home to the ground Tuesday morning in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County.
Flames were reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. when a man who was sleeping woke up to the fire in the kitchen and called 911, the fire chief said. He got out safely.
No fire hydrants are located near the home on Lucesco Road in Allegheny Township, so tankers needed to be brought in as the water supply for firefighters, the chief said.
Emergency dispatchers said the fire might have brought down power lines. There are a few power outages in the area, according to West Penn Power's website.
