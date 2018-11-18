Fire crews battle flames at Hill District apartment complex, North Side home

PITTSBURGH - A pair of fires kept Pittsburgh emergency crews busy on Saturday.
Firefighters responded to a report of flames at a house on Suismon Street in the North Side just before 5 p.m., and minutes later a fire broke out at the Ebenezer Towers apartment complex on Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District.
There are no reported injuries in either fire, the city Department of Public Safety said. Ebenezer Towers residents were evacuated to the Zone 2 police station.
The causes of the fires are under investigation.
