Fire crews battling flames at Hill District apartment complex

PITTSBURGH - Firefighters are working to contain a fire in a Hill District apartment complex on Saturday.
Emergency crews are at the Ebenezer Towers on Dinwiddie Street, fire officials said.
There are reports that there is possible entrapment at the fire, which hit three alarms at one point.
