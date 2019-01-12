Fire crews battling row house fire in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH - Fire crews are battling a row house fire in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.
The fire is happening in the 3900 block of Liberty Avenue.
Fire heavily damages structure along the 3900 block of liberty Avenue in #Pittsburgh I’m being told at least one person was rescued from the third floor of the building #wpxi pic.twitter.com/0ZYPkG003M— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) January 12, 2019
Firefighters on scene told Channel 11 at least one person was rescued from the third floor of the building.
