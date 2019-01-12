  • Fire crews battling row house fire in Lawrenceville

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Fire crews are battling a row house fire in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

    The fire is happening in the 3900 block of Liberty Avenue.

    Firefighters on scene told Channel 11 at least one person was rescued from the third floor of the building.

