  • Fire crews fight 2-alarm fire in Pitcairn

    PITCAIRN, Pa. - Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in Pitcairn early Sunday morning.

    Viewer photos of the fire in the 400 block of Wall Avenue show flames shooting through the roof of a home.

    Departments from Wilmerding and Monroeville helped local firefighters at the scene.

    Officials told Channel 11's Lori Houy that the house is vacant, and that the fire appeared to have started on a back porch and spread to the upper floor.

    Two firefighters were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

