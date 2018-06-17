  • Firefighters knock down flames in West Mifflin home

    First responders knocked down a fire in a West Mifflin home on Saturday night.

    The one-alarm fire was in the 1300 block of Lebanon Church Road.

    Ten fire trucks could be seen in the area. There is a For Sale sign in the front yard of the home.

