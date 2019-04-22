  • Fire damages apartments in Harrison Township

    HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire brought several fire companies to apartments in Harrison Township Monday morning.

    Flames started up about 8 a.m. at the building on Park Avenue.

    Officials said three of the building’s four apartments sustained major damage.

    No one was injured.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

