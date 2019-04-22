HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire brought several fire companies to apartments in Harrison Township Monday morning.
Flames started up about 8 a.m. at the building on Park Avenue.
Officials said three of the building’s four apartments sustained major damage.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
