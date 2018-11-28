PITTSBURGH - A man living inside a Larimer home went through some tense moments Wednesday morning when a fire broke out on the second floor.
Investigators said the flames started at the Carver Street home around 9 a.m.
The man who lived inside told investigators he smelled and spotted smoke pouring out of an electrical outlet on the second floor.
The fire chief told Channel 11 the fire was actually found inside the walls.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames and pinpoint the exact problem spot.
Homeowner talking with fire official right now. Fire chief told me this is believed to be electrical. No injuries. Damage to the second floor. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/2zO5C109Wv— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 28, 2018
Crews propped open the front door of the home and opened the upstairs windows to get the smoke out.
Investigators believe there was an electrical issue that caused the fire to move inside the walls.
The man living there said even though there is some damage to the second floor, he’s very grateful crews were able to save his home.
