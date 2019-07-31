  • Fire damages home in Murrysville

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Fire damaged a house Wednesday morning in Murrysville.

    The fire started at a home on MacArthur Drive just before 8 a.m. 

    Investigators haven’t released if anyone has been hurt or what started the fire.

