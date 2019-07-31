MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Fire damaged a house Wednesday morning in Murrysville.
The fire started at a home on MacArthur Drive just before 8 a.m.
Investigators haven’t released if anyone has been hurt or what started the fire.
#BreakingNews On the scene of a house fire on McArthur Drive in Murrysville. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/s5zoH2zUJF— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) July 31, 2019
WPXI’s Lori Houy working to get an update for Channel 11 News at Noon.
