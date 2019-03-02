CANONSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating after a fire took place Friday night at a high school football stadium in Washington County.
Emergency dispatchers told Channel 11 the fire was reported at the Canon-McMillan High School football stadium just before 10 p.m.
The fire appears to have started outside the restrooms underneath a section of bleachers. Police haven't released what caused the fire.
No one was injured.
A fire underneath the bleachers near the restrooms at the #CanonMac football Stadium last night here is what the damage looks like #wpxi @WPXIBenson @WPXIMikeHolden @WPXI @TribLIVE @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIFinalWord pic.twitter.com/0zjTiVhoAr— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 2, 2019
