Fire damages two homes in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. - Two homes in Westmoreland County were damaged by fire overnight.
According to neighbors, flames could be seen shooting from both homes along 3rd Avenue in Arnold around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Neighbors say flames were coming from these two side by side homes on 3rd Ave, they don’t believe anyone was living in them @wpxi pic.twitter.com/Qxc0xJvZrQ— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) July 4, 2018
It's unclear whether anyone lives in the homes.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is on the scene gathering new information. She's live with the developments on Channel 11 Morning News.
