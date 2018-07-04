  • Fire damages two homes in Arnold

    ARNOLD, Pa. - Two homes in Westmoreland County were damaged by fire overnight.

    According to neighbors, flames could be seen shooting from both homes along 3rd Avenue in Arnold around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

    It's unclear whether anyone lives in the homes.

    Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is on the scene gathering new information. She's live with the developments on Channel 11 Morning News.

