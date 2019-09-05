  • North Hills fire departments look at possibility of merging

    HAMPTON, Pa. - The volunteer fire departments in Hampton and North Hampton have been in discussions about merging for years, but now they are closer than ever to making it a reality.

    The Hampton Fire Chief told Channel 11's Damany Lewis that it all comes down to man power.

    "It's not about saving money, it's about consolidating the fire departments so you have everyone in the firehouse so we can roll two trucks fully loaded," he said.

    Hampton has already voted on the proposal, but the results will not be released until North Hampton votes next week.

