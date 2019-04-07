DUQUESNE, Pa. - Flames spread from one home to another Sunday in Duquesne.
The fire was reported about noon at an abandoned house on South 7th Street, but it spread to a neighboring home where a man lives.
The abandoned house was destroyed by the fire. The neighboring home was significantly damaged.
We’re at the scene working to get new details about the fire for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
An abandoned house here on 7thStreet in Duquesne quickly catches on fire and catches the house next-door on fire homeowner said he heard commotion outside and came out to see his house catch on fire @WPXI @TribLIVE @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIMikeHolden @BreakingNewzman pic.twitter.com/vQUrj0XwaC— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) April 7, 2019
