  • Fire destroys 1 house, spreads to another in Duquesne

    Updated:

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Flames spread from one home to another Sunday in Duquesne.

    The fire was reported about noon at an abandoned house on South 7th Street, but it spread to a neighboring home where a man lives.

    The abandoned house was destroyed by the fire. The neighboring home was significantly damaged.

    We’re at the scene working to get new details about the fire for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

