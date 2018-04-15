  • Fire destroys 2 mobile homes in Connellsville

    Updated:

    Two mobile homes were on fire Saturday afternoon in Connellsville.

    Firefighters were called to the fire in Hillcrest Mobile Home Park around 5:20 p.m., dispatchers confirm.

    No injures were reported.

