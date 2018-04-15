Fire destroys 2 mobile homes in Connellsville

Two mobile homes were on fire Saturday afternoon in Connellsville.
Firefighters were called to the fire in Hillcrest Mobile Home Park around 5:20 p.m., dispatchers confirm.
No injures were reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- 14 people killed in Cancun during bloody 36 hours
- Officials alert residents of potential landslide
- 22 reported illnesses prompt massive egg recall
- VIDEO: Day Care Worker Allegedly Smoked Meth On The Job, Arrested
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}