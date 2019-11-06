PITTSBURGH - A large fire destroyed a restaurant on Pittsburgh North Side Tuesday evening.
The fire was at Wilson's Bar-B-Q on Taylor Street in the Mexican War Streets.
BREAKING: Lots of streets blocked off after a fire started inside Wilson’s Bar-B-Q on the north side. No one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/aZ07VukNzi— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) November 5, 2019
Flames were seen shooting from the building.
