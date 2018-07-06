  • Fire destroys home, 10 people displaced

    JACOBS CREEK, Pa. - A house in South Huntingdon Township was destroyed by a fire on Friday.

    Firefighters from six different departments responded when the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Main Street in Jacobs Creek.

    The house was destroyed along with a couple cars that were near the structure. 

    No one was injured, but 10 people were displaced.

    Fire officials said they will be tearing the house down to make sure all of the hot spots are out.

     

