Fire destroys home, 10 people displaced

JACOBS CREEK, Pa. - A house in South Huntingdon Township was destroyed by a fire on Friday.
Firefighters from six different departments responded when the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Main Street in Jacobs Creek.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is is talking to the family about what they’ve lost, and how they managed to make it out as flames and smoke took over their home -- for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Not much left to this house in Jacobs Creek — 10 people displaced by this intense fire. Chief says they’ll be tearing it down to make sure all of the hot spots are out #WPXI pic.twitter.com/orSSkK2uwM— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) July 6, 2018
The house was destroyed along with a couple cars that were near the structure.
No one was injured, but 10 people were displaced.
Fire officials said they will be tearing the house down to make sure all of the hot spots are out.
