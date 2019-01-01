  • Fire destroys home, everything inside except a few sentimental items

    Updated:

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A Fayette County home was charred from the inside out and the heat was so intense it even destroyed a man's car keys.

    Workers arrived to board up the home, on Gallatin Avenue in Uniontown, which is a total loss.

    The man who lives in the home almost lost everything but was shocked at what he did pull from the debris.

    "Some family heirlooms, my mother’s ashes, a Bible that was given to me by my grandfather," Stefan Cooper said.

    Cooper said he woke up to smoke and flames and said he fell asleep before his chicken was done cooking. 

    "I was on the couch. I just got done watching the game -- the disappointment with the Steelers -- (and thought) I’m going to cook me something to eat, go to sleep," Cooper said.

    The state police fire marshal said the fire was accidental and caused by grease.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories