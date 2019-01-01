Fire destroys home, everything inside except a few sentimental items

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A Fayette County home was charred from the inside out and the heat was so intense it even destroyed a man's car keys.
Workers arrived to board up the home, on Gallatin Avenue in Uniontown, which is a total loss.
The man who lives in the home almost lost everything but was shocked at what he did pull from the debris.
"Some family heirlooms, my mother’s ashes, a Bible that was given to me by my grandfather," Stefan Cooper said.
Cooper said he woke up to smoke and flames and said he fell asleep before his chicken was done cooking.
"I was on the couch. I just got done watching the game -- the disappointment with the Steelers -- (and thought) I’m going to cook me something to eat, go to sleep," Cooper said.
The state police fire marshal said the fire was accidental and caused by grease.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Disagreement with teammate led to Antonio Brown missing Sunday's game
- Singer Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke during musical performance in UK
- Search underway for 13-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh Steelers' James Conner inspired by young boy with cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}