Fire destroys home in Fayette County

    EVERSON, Pa. - A late night fire destroys a woman’s home in Everson, Fayette County.

    She was at work when the fire sparked.

    Her two dogs were saved from the Brown Street home, but she lost everything inside.

    The fire also damaged two other houses, but the one next door is being renovated and no one is currently living there.

