Fire destroys home in Fayette County

EVERSON, Pa. - A late night fire destroys a woman’s home in Everson, Fayette County.
She was at work when the fire sparked.
Her two dogs were saved from the Brown Street home, but she lost everything inside.
The fire also damaged two other houses, but the one next door is being renovated and no one is currently living there.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to firefighters about the common household item that they believe caused it, for Channel 11 News at 5
TRENDING NOW:
- 12 barges break loose on Mon River after towboat hits Liberty Bridge
- 1 person taken to hospital following salt truck crash in Pittsburgh
- Police, EMS on scene of rollover crash; injuries reported
- VIDEO: California police finally ID murder victim after 31 years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}