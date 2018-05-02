HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire destroyed a house in Washington County Wednesday morning.
Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started at a home along Windy Hill Lane in Hanover Township around 5 a.m.
Neighbor video shows fire ripping through home here along Windy Hill Lane home. Woman does live in this house, but she was not here when fire broke out. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CmTXejUDb6— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 2, 2018
When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in flames.
Channel 11 has learned a woman lives in the house but was not home when the fire started.
Investigators are on the scene trying to determine a cause.
WPXI news reporter Mike Holden is talking with investigators and neighbors about what happened. He's going through those interviews for Channel 11 News at Noon.
