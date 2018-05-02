  • Fire destroys home in Hanover Township

    Updated:

    HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire destroyed a house in Washington County Wednesday morning.  

    PHOTOS: Fire rips through Hanover Township home

    Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the fire started at a home along Windy Hill Lane in Hanover Township around 5 a.m. 

    When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in flames.  

    Channel 11 has learned a woman lives in the house but was not home when the fire started.   

    Investigators are on the scene trying to determine a cause. 

    WPXI news reporter Mike Holden is talking with investigators and neighbors about what happened.  He's going through those interviews for Channel 11 News at Noon. 

