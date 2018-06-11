  • Fire destroys home in the process of being renovated

    BELLEVUE, Pa. - A fire has destroyed a home in Bellevue.

    The building on Carson Street is a total loss.

    The owners of the home were not home at the time.

    Police told Channel 11 they were trying to renovate and sell the house.

    No one was hurt.

