Fire destroys home in the process of being renovated

BELLEVUE, Pa. - A fire has destroyed a home in Bellevue.
The building on Carson Street is a total loss.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., what we've learned about the cause of the fire.
Just arrived on scene of house fire on Carson St. in Bellevue. House a total loss. No injuries. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/hfXBOo4CKs— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 11, 2018
The owners of the home were not home at the time.
Police told Channel 11 they were trying to renovate and sell the house.
No one was hurt.
TRENDING NOW:
- Photo of boy comforting dying sister shows pain families of cancer go through
- Homes in danger of collapsing after landslide to be demolished
- Homes flooded, disaster declaration issued in Liberty Borough
- RAW VIDEO: Truck crashes into doughnut shop
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}