  • Fire destroys several homes in Lawrenceville

    PITTSBURGH - Crews battled a fire in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

    Flames were coming from the roof of a home along 44th Street.

    Three of the 4 units were badly damaged or destroyed. 

    Arson crews are now investigating. 

