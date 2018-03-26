Fire destroys South Huntingdon home; no injuries reported

A fire destroyed a home in South Huntingdon Township Friday morning.
According to Channel 11 News’ exchange partner The Pittsburgh Tribune Review, the fire engulfed a single-story home on a hill overlooking Gressly Road.
The house was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene, the Trib reported, and it was reported around 7 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters extinguished the flames within an hour, though it is unclear what the cause of the fire was.
No one was injured in the blaze, though the home was destroyed, according to the Trib.
Neighbors started a GoFundMe page for the residents of that home, who are now searching for a new place to live.
