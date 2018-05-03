  • Fire forces residents from Pittsburgh home

    PITTSBURGH - A fire broke out late Wednesday night at a home in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place neighborhood.

    Fire crews were called about 11:30 p.m. to the home on Cox Avenue.

    Everyone was able to get out of the home. No injuries were reported.

    Officials said two women are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

     

