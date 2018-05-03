PITTSBURGH - A fire broke out late Wednesday night at a home in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place neighborhood.
Fire crews were called about 11:30 p.m. to the home on Cox Avenue.
We’re getting a look at the flames as we work to learn what started the fire for Channel 11 Morning News.
Everyone was able to get out of the home. No injuries were reported.
Officials said two women are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
Fire forces family out of their home along Cox Ave. I’m working to get you new info on the investigation and talking with Public Safety officials about a potential cause. WATCH my live reports on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ZraOKg7Ytw— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) May 3, 2018
