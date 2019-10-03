BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Residents in Bethel Park can now go outside after a fire on Thursday involving a house and truck containing chemicals.
At the time, police were asking everyone to avoid the area and were asking residents who were not evacuated to stay indoors.
Clark Avenue is still closed between Logan Road and Sarah Street.
Chopper 11 flew over the scene, where a burned-out truck was seen near the front of a home.
