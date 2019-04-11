WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A fire Thursday morning forced the evacuation of a nine-story apartment building in Wilkinsburg.
Officials said the fire started about 5:30 a.m. in an apartment on the seventh floor of Wood Towers, which is an “apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled,” according to its website.
About 100 people were evacuated from the building on Wood Street.
One woman said she was caring for her mother when alarms sounded. She said it was challenging getting people who were in wheelchairs out of the building.
Port Authority of Allegheny County buses were brought in to provide shelter for everyone who was evacuated.
One person suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital, officials said.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, which was contained to the one apartment.
