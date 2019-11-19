SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire likely burned for more than a day in the attic of a Salem Township home before the woman who lives there realized it, fire officials said.
Crews from several departments were called about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to the home on Lake Drive when the woman woke up coughing, heard popping and saw embers glowing in her bathroom, officials said.
Firefighters broke through the bathroom ceiling to get to the fire, which might have been caused by a ventilation fan, according to investigators.
Based on the amount of damage to the attic, firefighters said they believe the fire was burning for more than a day.
The woman who lives in the home was not hurt.
