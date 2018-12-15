Fire marshal investigating after fire at Super 8 Motel

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire broke out at a motel in Fayette County early Saturday morning.
The fire happened at the Super 8 Motel along West Main Street in South Union Township.
Firefighters said they contained the fire to the floor space between the first and second floors.
A Channel 11 viewer posted on our Facebook page and said that he had to get a room at a hotel next door because he wasn't able to stay at the Motel 8 anymore.
No one was hurt
The state fire marshal is investigating.
