Fire marshal investigating after fire at Super 8 Motel

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire broke out at a motel in Fayette County early Saturday morning.

    The fire happened at the Super 8 Motel along West Main Street in South Union Township.

    Firefighters said they contained the fire to the floor space between the first and second floors.

    A Channel 11 viewer posted on our Facebook page and said that he had to get a room at a hotel next door because he wasn't able to stay at the Motel 8 anymore.

    No one was hurt

    The state fire marshal is investigating. 

