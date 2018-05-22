  • Fire marshal investigating Brackenridge duplex fire

    Updated:

    BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Smoke could be seen for miles from a fire in Brackenridge.

    The fire was at a duplex on 7th Avenue.

    What we know about the fire marshal's investigation, tonight on 11 at 11. 

    The flames spread rapidly and could be seen shooting out of windows.

    No injuries were reported.

    The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating.

    Fire marshal investigating Brackenridge duplex fire

    Big changes coming to district with $6 million deficit

    2017 was deadliest year for overdoses in Allegheny Co.

    Child missing from North Versailles has been found

    Schools, businesses turning to security film to help boost safety