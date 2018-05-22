BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Smoke could be seen for miles from a fire in Brackenridge.
The fire was at a duplex on 7th Avenue.
Related Headlines
What we know about the fire marshal's investigation, tonight on 11 at 11.
PHOTOS: Smoke visible for miles from house fire
The flames spread rapidly and could be seen shooting out of windows.
No injuries were reported.
The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- Photos from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding released by royal family
- Pittsburgh Zoo announces new zip line attraction
- Lawyers for man charged in local officer's death claim he wasn't shooter
- VIDEO: Therapy Dog Mauled to Death, Veteran Owner Heartbroken
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}