Fire marshal investigating deadly fire in Coraopolis

The fire marshal is trying to determine the cause of a deadly fire in Coraopolis.
Early this morning, neighbors called 911 when they saw smoke coming from the home on 6th Avenue.
When investigators got there, they found the victim inside the home.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with the fire chief working to find out how the home was overcome with smoke. Live updates on Channel 11 News at noon.
