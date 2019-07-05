MCKEESPORT, Pa. - The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire in McKeesport.
It happened on Jersey Street just after midnight Friday.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Firefighters told Channel 11 everyone inside made it out safely.
It's unclear how badly the house was damaged.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 shot as crowds left fireworks show downtown; police asking witnesses to come forward
- Traffic backed up on Parkway East after reports of person running in between cars after crash
- 6-year-old girl hit by firework, taken to hospital
- VIDEO: Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-279
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}