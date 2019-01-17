  • Fire ravages garage, damages home in Lawrence County

    PLAIN GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews battled an intense garage fire in Lawrence County on Wednesday night.

    Emergency dispatchers said firefighters indicated flames spread from the detached garage to a nearby house in the 1300 block of Plain Grove Road in Plain Grove Township, but did not know how much damage was caused to the house.

    Photos from the scene indicate the garage was completely destroyed.

