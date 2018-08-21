  • Fire spreads through home, sending flames through roof

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Flames destroyed a house in New Castle early Tuesday morning.

    The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on South Crawford Avenue.

    Officials said the fire was called in as a porch fire, but it was later determined to have started inside the home. Flames spread to the porch and through the second floor and roof.

    It is believed the house was vacant, officials said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

