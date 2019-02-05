Fire spreads to 2 homes, displacing several people

PITTSBURGH - A fire spread from one home to another, displacing several people in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood, officials said.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on Jucunda Street.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is working to learn how the fire started -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Investigators said the fire started at an abandoned house before spreading to a neighboring home where at least six adults lived.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the six adults.
