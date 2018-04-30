  • Fire spreads to 3 buildings in Beaver County

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Beaver Falls.

    Several stations were called to 9th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, officials said.

    Three structures are involved, according to 911 dispatchers.

    Everyone got out of the buildings, but people jumped out of windows to escape, according to police.

