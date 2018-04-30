Fire spreads to 3 buildings in Beaver County

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Beaver Falls.
Several stations were called to 9th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, officials said.
Three structures are involved, according to 911 dispatchers.
Everyone got out of the buildings, but people jumped out of windows to escape, according to police.
We're working to learn how the fire started for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
