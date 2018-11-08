  • Woman killed in fire that spread to multiple mobile homes

    PITTSBURGH - A woman died in a fire that spread to multiple mobile homes in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood.

    The victim's son lived with her in the home off Whited Road near Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

    Firefighters had to work quickly as the flames spread to a neighboring mobile home around 4 p.m.

    The damage is extensive, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

