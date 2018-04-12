  • Fire tears through apartments above old store in Fayette County

    SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames gutted apartments above a former general store in Fayette County Thursday morning.

    A fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. at the old Resh's General Store on Indian Head Road in Saltlick Township. The building now contains apartments and offices, officials said.

    The fire burned for hours as smoke billowed from the building.

    Saltlick Township Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Gales said renovations to the building through the years created dead spaces, allowing the fire to spread and making it difficult to put out.

    Crews from several fire companies responded to help fight the blaze.

