  • FIRE WATCH: Several brush fires break out despite recent rain

    Updated:

    Despite recent rain, brush fires broke out in several areas in western Pennsylvania Thursday, and there’s a risk for more.

    We’re monitoring the Fire Weather Watch affecting several counties on Channel 11 Morning News. 

    Firefighters were called about 6:30 p.m. to a home on McKrell Road in West Deer Township for a brush fire. A man who was inspecting the property for damage died when he came in contact with live wires and was electrocuted.

    Another brush fire was reported about 5 p.m. in Elizabeth Township on Oak Drive, near Henderson Road.

    In Derry Township, a hillside burned near Ridgeview Park. The fire was reported about 10 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FIRE WATCH: Several brush fires break out despite recent rain

  • Headline Goes Here

    State police investigating crash on I-79 in Washington Co.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Power line comes down on property owner, killing him

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man flown to hospital after being shot in New Kensington

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cutest swimming lessons ever? Penguin chicks test water at National Aviary