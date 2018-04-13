FIRE WATCH: Several brush fires break out despite recent rain

Despite recent rain, brush fires broke out in several areas in western Pennsylvania Thursday, and there’s a risk for more.
Firefighters were called about 6:30 p.m. to a home on McKrell Road in West Deer Township for a brush fire. A man who was inspecting the property for damage died when he came in contact with live wires and was electrocuted.
Another brush fire was reported about 5 p.m. in Elizabeth Township on Oak Drive, near Henderson Road.
In Derry Township, a hillside burned near Ridgeview Park. The fire was reported about 10 p.m.
