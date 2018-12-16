  • Fire, water damages several businesses in shopping plaza

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A fire damaged several businesses in a shopping plaza Saturday night.

    The fire broke out at Munhall Square 1 on Williams Marks Way in Munhall around 11 p.m.

    Smoke is seen coming from the roof in photos sent by a viewer.

    Channel 11's Lori Houy talked to the owner of Star Beauty hair salon and he said all of the businesses in the plaza have water damage. 

    Fire crews were on the scene for several hours.

