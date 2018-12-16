Fire, water damages several businesses in shopping plaza

HOMESTEAD, Pa. - A fire damaged several businesses in a shopping plaza Saturday night.
The fire broke out at Munhall Square 1 on Williams Marks Way in Munhall around 11 p.m.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
Smoke is seen coming from the roof in photos sent by a viewer.
Channel 11's Lori Houy talked to the owner of Star Beauty hair salon and he said all of the businesses in the plaza have water damage.
Fire crews were on the scene for several hours.
TRENDING NOW:
- Megachurch pastor defends $200K Lamborghini purchase for wife
- Year's brightest comet flies by Earth this weekend
- Florida mom served by teen at meat counter who later was charged in son's murder
- VIDEO: 1 person injured after being hit by vehicle on Parkway East
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}