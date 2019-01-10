JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. - A firefighter and a homeowner were taken to the hospital after house fire Thursday morning in Jefferson Hills, officials said.
The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. on Roberts Drive.
We have a crew at the scene and will have updates on Channel 11 News at Noon.
The extent of the firefighter and homeowner’s injuries were not immediately available.
Further information about the fire was not immediately available.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead after crab boat featured on 'Deadliest Catch' capsizes
- Babies will no longer be delivered at UPMC Mercy Hospital
- Teenager killed in shooting in Homewood South
- VIDEO: 2 Men Sought in Theft of Victoria’s Secret Store in Myrtle Beach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}