ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A firefighter was injured battling a 2-alarm fire in Elizabeth Township early Saturday morning.
Fire crews were called to a home on Industry Road around 3 a.m.
Channel 11 has learned a firefighter was injured and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Flames engulfed the home sending plumes of thick smoke into the air.
Police haven’t said in anyone was home at the time.
The fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.
