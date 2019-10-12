  • Firefighter hurt battling fire in Greensburg

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A firefighter was hurt early Saturday while battling a fire in Westmoreland County.

    Flames broke out just after midnight at the Greensburg Public Works building on South Urania Avenue in Greensburg.

    The firefighter was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

    Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.

