  • Firefighter hurt battling house fire

    Updated:

    MILLVALE, Pa. - At least one firefighter was hurt Sunday in a fire in Millvale.

    Neighbors described hearing a loud bang before white smoke started billowing out of the house on Siegel Street

    We're talking to neighbors about what they witnessed, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    Several departments remain on scene.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories