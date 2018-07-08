Firefighter hurt battling house fire

MILLVALE, Pa. - At least one firefighter was hurt Sunday in a fire in Millvale.
Neighbors described hearing a loud bang before white smoke started billowing out of the house on Siegel Street
Several crews on scene of a fire at 105 Siegel Street in Pittsburgh. According to @Allegheny_Co one firefighter with a leg injury. We’re speaking with neighbors. pic.twitter.com/NxJbgQNZV9— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) July 8, 2018
We're talking to neighbors about what they witnessed, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Several departments remain on scene.
Neighbor describe hearing a loud bang and then seeing white smoke billowing out of a house on Siegel Street in Millvale. pic.twitter.com/CTz6nUTSZT— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) July 8, 2018
