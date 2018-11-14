  • Firefighter injured battling blaze believed to have been started by squatters

    Updated:

    A firefighter is recovering after being injured while battling a blaze in Youngwood on Tuesday.

    The unidentified firefighter had to be taken to a hospital.

    Officials believe the fire at a vacant storage building was sparked by squatters.

    Melanie Marsalko is getting a closer look at the damage for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

