PITTSBURGH - Cellphone video sent to Channel 11 in June showed an adult man sitting on top of a 13-year-old boy, and refusing to let him leave a Greenfield playground. Both parties were in court Friday.
According to police, Thomas Dandrea, a Pittsburgh firefighter, told officers he believed the teen was vandalizing the playground and a nearby abandoned truck.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Joe Arena takes us inside the courtroom as attorneys for both Dandrea and the boy tell their version of the story.
