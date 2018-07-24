  • Firefighter saves man's ashes when family's home catches fire

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Firefighters are investigating a fire that ripped through two floors of a home in McKeesport on Cronemeyer Street.

    The family managed to escape the fire with no injuries.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, Michele Newell talks to the homeowner about the firefighter who saved her husband's ashes after he passed away last month.

