PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Crews are battling a large fire at a Pittsburgh church, according to officials.
The fire started at the Sheraden United Methodist Church – which is located on Chartiers Avenue – around 3 p.m. Monday.
PHOTOS: Fire burning at church in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood
Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the church, and multiple firefighters are trying to put out the blaze.
Officials told Channel 11 that one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor arm injury.
Huge church fire in Sheraden. You can see smoke throughout the neighborhood. This is on Chartiers Avenue. pic.twitter.com/1ec1mxpa9Y— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) September 9, 2019
Very smoky fire at a church in Sheraden. Stay with @WPXI for the breaking details! pic.twitter.com/U2qD6N4TpB— Jill King Greenwood (@JillKGreenwood) September 9, 2019
The church is three stories tall, but it is unclear how the fire started or if anyone was inside when it did start.
Channel 11 crews on scene said the roof was still on fire and appeared to have collapsed.
The roof of the church is still on fire and you can see it collapsed. This is happening at the Sheraden United Methodist Church. pic.twitter.com/yJw6VwWkZV— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) September 9, 2019
We have a crew at the scene. Hear from two women who saw the flames as the fire broke out – on Channel 11 News starting at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenager dies after accidentally being shot in the face
- 'I just kinda knew it wasn't right..' Convincing new phone scam impacting our area
- British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}