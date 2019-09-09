  • Firefighter taken to hospital as crews battle large fire at Pittsburgh church

    PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Crews are battling a large fire at a Pittsburgh church, according to officials.

    The fire started at the Sheraden United Methodist Church – which is located on Chartiers Avenue – around 3 p.m. Monday. 

    Heavy smoke was seen pouring out of the church, and multiple firefighters are trying to put out the blaze.

    Officials told Channel 11 that one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor arm injury. 

    The church is three stories tall, but it is unclear how the fire started or if anyone was inside when it did start.

    Channel 11 crews on scene said the roof was still on fire and appeared to have collapsed. 

